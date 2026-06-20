Attackers tried to undermine stability of Confederation of Sahel States, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova

Russia condemns attack on airport in Niger's capital, expresses support for government Attackers tried to undermine stability of Confederation of Sahel States, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova

Russia on Saturday condemned an attack on the main airport in Niger's capital and expressed support for the country's authorities amid an attempted assault by anti-government fighters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Moscow is concerned by the attack on Niamey's international airport on Thursday.

At least 22 attackers were killed in the exchange of fire during the attack on Niamey International Airport, according to a provisional toll released by the country's Defense Ministry on Thursday, which also stated that approximately 21 suspects were arrested following the assault.

The authorities also report that 11 defense and security personnel, as well as two civilians, were killed. Four people were injured.

Zakharova cited information from Niger's Ministry of National Defense, claiming that the attackers were armed mercenaries acting for France.

"Russia strongly condemns this latest attack by terrorists seeking to undermine the stability of the Confederation of Sahel States," Zakharova said.

Moscow also expressed solidarity with the people and leadership of Niger, including President Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Niger is a member of the Confederation of Sahel States, a regional alliance formed by Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso following military takeovers in the three countries.