Foreign intelligence agency says bloc seeks to prevent Russia's return to international sport after Olympic Committee eases restrictions

Russia claims EU plans funding restrictions on sports bodies allowing Russian athletes to compete Foreign intelligence agency says bloc seeks to prevent Russia's return to international sport after Olympic Committee eases restrictions

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Tuesday claimed the European Union plans to restrict funding for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other sports organizations that allow Russian athletes to compete, state-run Tass news agency reported.

“The European Union is prepared to do anything to prevent Russia’s return to international sport,” the SVR said in a statement.

The agency said European officials were “extremely concerned” about the IOC’s decision to lift sanctions against the Russian Olympic Committee and Russian athletes, particularly over the prospect of Russian athletes competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics under their national flag and anthem.

"In Brussels and the capitals of EU states, there are complaints that this move by the IOC effectively negates the West's long-standing efforts to 'isolate' our country from global sport," the statement said.

The IOC provisionally lifted the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) suspension on July 7, saying its Executive Board had determined that the committee no longer included regional sports organizations in territories under the jurisdiction of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee.

Ukraine, in response, said that it had filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport challenging the IOC’s decision to provisionally lift the ROC’s suspension.

Ukraine's National Olympic Committee said the IOC acted prematurely and without properly verifying whether the violations that led to the ROC's suspension in 2023 had been resolved.

The IOC recommended that Belarusian and Russian athletes be barred from international competitions in late February 2022, days after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It recommended in March 2023 that athletes from both countries enter international competitions as Individual Neutral Athletes, while stating that those "who actively support the war cannot compete."

On May 7, the IOC Executive Board said it no longer recommended restrictions on Belarusian athletes or teams in events governed by international federations and organizers, lifting its previous participation conditions.