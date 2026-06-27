Russian forces capture village of Novoskeliuvate, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claims control of settlement in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region Russian forces capture village of Novoskeliuvate, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claimed on Saturday that it had taken control of a settlement in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, its forces captured the village of Novoskeliuvate, situated about 31 kilometers (19.2 miles) north of the town of Huliaipole, which Moscow claimed to have captured in December.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Russia’s claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.