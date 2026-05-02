Defense Ministry says its forces captured village of Myropillia, Ukraine denies claims

Russia claims control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Sumy region Defense Ministry says its forces captured village of Myropillia, Ukraine denies claims

Russia on Saturday claimed that it captured another settlement in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces took control of the village of Myropillia, about 34 kilometers (21 miles) northeast of the city of Sumy.

The village is about four kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ukraine, however, denied the claims of capturing Myropillia, calling Moscow’s statement a “blatant lie.”

The Ukrainian Kursk group of forces claimed on US social media company Facebook that its units control the area, saying “there is no enemy advance, as well as no assault actions in that area over the past few days.”

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

