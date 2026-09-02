Russian president says Russia will carry out massive retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities

Putin says Moscow not attacking Ukraine's political leadership because it will need negotiators from Kyiv Russian president says Russia will carry out massive retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is not attacking Ukraine's military-political leadership because it will need negotiators from Ukraine if Kyiv is to engage in dialogue.

“We need some people for negotiations ... if they understand that they want to resolve issues peacefully,” Putin said at a news conference in Bishkek after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He said Russia would respond if Ukrainian authorities continue what he described as terrorist actions.

Putin said that Moscow had given military instructions to prepare for and carry out massive strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities in response to what he described as continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and fuel and energy facilities.

“They strike ours, they will receive a response,” he said.

Given the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, Putin said Russian forces were increasing the pace of their advance.

He claimed Russian forces captured 270 square kilometers (104 square miles) of territory and 15 settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in August.

Putin also said Russian forces captured nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region last month and were fighting in the central districts of the city of Orikhiv.

He also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s warning that civilian aviation was unsafe in Russian airspace, saying that if the statements were intended as threats, they amounted to “a claim to state terrorism.”

Putin said Russia is open to expanding peace talks if new participants could make a concrete contribution to the process, which he said was currently largely frozen.

Asked about allegations of the upcoming massive mobilization, Putin dismissed the claims, calling such reports an “information attack” against the country.

“We want to stop the war and achieve lasting, absolute peace in Ukraine and in Europe,” he said, adding that Moscow is ready for negotiations with anyone willing to participate.

Russia’s friends, including China, support an early and peaceful end to the war but are not putting inappropriate pressure on Moscow, he said.

Speaking about relations with Yerevan, Putin said Russia will leave its military base in Armenia if Yerevan decides it is no longer needed.

“If Armenia considers that the Russian base in Armenia is not needed militarily, we will leave tomorrow,” he said.

Putin also addressed Armenia’s plans to pursue European Union membership, saying that Yerevan cannot simultaneously belong to the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union due to incompatible rules and standards.

“If you have decided to move toward the EU, please, this is the sovereign decision of any country,” he said, while calling for a calm dialogue with Yerevan on future relations.

On Germany’s allegations that Russia was involved in an attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport, Putin said Berlin’s accusations were primarily linked to the country’s domestic political situation.

Putin said Russian forces have suffered damage to about 100 vessels during Ukrainian attacks in the last 40 days, including deaths of foreign sailors. He said the attacks caused economic damage but not a critical threat to Russia.

Regarding Britain, Putin said any British military facilities in Ukraine would be legitimate targets if they are used against Russia.

He also blamed Japan for the deterioration in Russian-Japanese relations, saying Moscow had taken no steps, and that Russia is open to dialogue on a peace treaty and humanitarian issues.

“The deterioration of our relations is entirely the responsibility of the Japanese government,” he said.