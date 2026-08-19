Mali's transitional leader thanks Putin for Russian support in countering armed extremist groups during phone talk

Putin, Mali President Goita agree to promote stability in Mali and wider Sahel region Mali's transitional leader thanks Putin for Russian support in countering armed extremist groups during phone talk

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali's transitional President Assimi Goita agreed on Wednesday to continue coordinating efforts to strengthen security and stability in Mali and the wider Sahel region, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders held a phone conversation during which they discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda and agreed to further develop political dialogue and contacts at various levels, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Assimi Goïta expressed gratitude for Russia's significant support in strengthening Mali's security and countering international terrorism, particularly attacks by armed extremist groups,” it said.

Cooperation in trade, the economy and humanitarian affairs was also on the agenda, it noted.

Goita expressed appreciation for Russia's substantial support in strengthening Mali's security and countering international terrorism, particularly attacks by armed extremist groups, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to continue coordinating their efforts to promote stability in Mali and the wider Sahel region.

They also discussed expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in economic and humanitarian areas.



Goita has served as Mali's transitional leader since the 2021 military coup. His government has strengthened ties with Russia while seeking to reduce the role of former colonial power France in security affairs.