Both governments continue to describe Poland, Ukraine as strategic partners whose cooperation remains essential to European security, but historical animosties refuses to disappear

Polish president excluded from Ukraine recovery conference amid deepening tensions with Kyiv Both governments continue to describe Poland, Ukraine as strategic partners whose cooperation remains essential to European security, but historical animosties refuses to disappear

A spokesperson for the Polish president said on Tuesday that Karol Nawrocki will not attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk later this week after not receiving an invitation.

The conference, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine on June 25 - 26, brings together government officials, international institutions and private investors to discuss financing and coordinating Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Marcin Przydacz, head of Nawrocki's International Policy Bureau, said invitations had been issued by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Since the president was not invited, he will not be attending an event he was not invited to by the prime minister," Przydacz told reporters, adding that no representatives of the presidential office would participate.

Government spokesman Adam Szlapka dismissed suggestions of a diplomatic snub, saying the decision reflected the conference's format and noting that the presidential office had not expressed interest in taking part.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said it would be inappropriate for Kyiv to invite Poland's head of state to an event taking place in Poland and described the matter as an internal Polish issue.

The dispute comes amid one of the most difficult periods in Polish-Ukrainian relations since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Relations deteriorated in recent weeks after Ukraine named a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a nationalist formation responsible for the massacre of tens of thousands of Polish civilians in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia during WWII.

Nawrocki, who built much of his political career around historical memory issues, last week revoked the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest state honor, previously awarded to Zelensky

Tusk recently warned that escalating conflicts between Poland and Ukraine could ultimately benefit Moscow.

The controversy also reflects growing friction between Poland's conservative president and the centrist government led by Tusk.