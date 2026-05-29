Kremlin says peace would come sooner if other countries adopted similar position

Moscow welcomes Hungary's refusal to provide military aid to Ukraine Kremlin says peace would come sooner if other countries adopted similar position

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday welcomed Hungary's refusal to provide military assistance to Ukraine, saying peace would come sooner if other countries adopted a similar position.

Speaking at a press briefing in Astana, Kazakhstan, Peskov praised comments by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar that Budapest would not send weapons or military equipment to Kyiv.

“If all countries made such a decision, peace would come faster,” Peskov said, adding that any refusal to “pour fuel on the fire” deserved support.

On Thursday, Magyar said on social media after a NATO meeting that while Hungary "will once again be a reliable partner in the world’s strongest military alliance," it “informed the Secretary General that Hungary is not supplying weapons or military equipment to Ukraine.”

Peskov also welcomed reports that some European officials were interested in restoring contacts with Moscow, saying dialogue remained essential despite strained relations between Russia and the European Union.

“The biggest foolishness Europeans and people in Brussels are making is completely refusing any dialogue with Russia,” he said. “It is impossible to discuss and solve problems without dialogue.”

Regional integration

Peskov also commented on issues related to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a regional economic bloc spanning much of the former Soviet space, ahead of the group's summit in Astana.

He said member states welcomed Uzbekistan's growing interest in the organization.

According to Peskov, closer cooperation with the bloc could bring economic benefits to Uzbekistan and contribute to regional development.

“We are interested in neighboring partner countries joining and showing interest in this integration,” he said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said Moscow had not yet received a response from Armenia regarding Russia's planned temporary restrictions on imports of certain Armenian agricultural products.

Russia's agricultural watchdog announced that beginning Friday it would temporarily restrict imports of several Armenian fruits and vegetables, citing repeated phytosanitary violations.

Peskov added that no separate meeting was scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan during the EAEU summit, although informal contacts could take place on the sidelines.