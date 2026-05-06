Moscow slams UK sanctions package, says real 'cannon fodder' are Ukrainians in forced mobilization Russia dismisses new UK sanctions as 'illegitimate,' accuses London of harboring 'corrupt' Ukrainian officials

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it will not feel the impact of London's latest "illegitimate" sanctions package, dismissing British rhetoric about Moscow using "cannon fodder" as hypocritical given the UK's role in fueling the Ukraine conflict.

Commenting on the move in a statement, the ministry argued that the impact of this "hostile step," like previous ones, will have no impact on the overall situation or the course of the military operation, "despite the pretentious slogans of the British authorities."

Moscow also drew attention to the wording used by the UK Foreign Office, specifically its claim that Russia is using "cannon fodder" recruited from other states.

Russia countered that it is London which is "fanning the flames of the Ukrainian conflict," "pumping" money and weapons into Kyiv, noting that the population of Ukraine pays for such "assistance" with the lives of its most vulnerable citizens.

Unlike those who have benefited from "bloody grants and loans," ordinary residents of Ukraine are unable to buy off law-abusing security forces and end up in the "bloody meat grinder" of Ukraine's armed forces as a result of forced mobilization, Moscow said.

"They are the real 'cannon fodder,'" the statement added.

"Many Ukrainian corrupt officials" have long settled in London and "are driving around the British capital in luxury cars bought at the expense of British taxpayers," the statement added.

A day earlier, the UK announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian energy exports, financial institutions, and individuals accused of facilitating military procurement from third countries.

The measures also include asset freezes against several Russian officials and restrictions on technology transfers aimed at Moscow's defense industrial base.