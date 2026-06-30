Belarus' permanent representative to UN urges international community to condemn w drone attack on bus in Russia's Bryansk region

Minsk calls threats against Belarus, leaders ‘unacceptable,’ warns patience limited Belarus' permanent representative to UN urges international community to condemn w drone attack on bus in Russia's Bryansk region

Belarus' permanent representative to the UN on Monday warned against any pressure or threats against Belarus and its leadership, calling them “unacceptable."

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Valentin Rybakov urged the international community to condemn a deadly drone attack on a bus carrying a Belarusian youth football team in Russia's Bryansk region earlier in June.

Rybakov said Belarus is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war and warned against "testing the patience" of the Belarusian side or interpreting its restraint as "weakness, indecisiveness, or cowardice."

"Belarus is not participating in the armed conflict. Any attempts at pressure or intimidation, ultimatums, or threats against Belarus and its leadership are unacceptable," he said.

He called the attack on the bus "a terrorist act" and urged the UN Security Council to issue a comprehensive assessment of the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko earlier in June to remove alleged Russian drone-support equipment from Belarusian territory, saying Ukraine would act if it is not dismantled.

Zelenskyy claimed Belarus hosts repeaters that help correct Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian territory and accused Minsk of indirectly enabling attacks on civilians.

“On his territory, along the two regions bordering Ukraine, there is equipment that adjusts (weapons) fire on our people. He should remove that equipment. I think a week is enough for him to do that,” Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media platform X.