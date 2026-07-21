Lavrov and Lao foreign minister discuss implementation of leaders' agreements, trade and humanitarian cooperation on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Philippines

Lavrov meets Laotian counterpart on sidelines of Asian bloc ministerial summit in Manila Lavrov and Lao foreign minister discuss implementation of leaders' agreements, trade and humanitarian cooperation on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Philippines

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Philippines’ capital Manila on Tuesday to take part in a series of meetings on the sidelines of an ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, beginning with talks with Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Laos’ deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the implementation of agreements reached by their countries' leaders, with a focus on expanding trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation, said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Opening the talks, Lavrov said Russia values its relations with Laos and noted regular contacts between the two countries' leaders.

"We value our relations and the regular contacts between our leaders. There are many tasks set by our leaders. Today we will discuss how we can contribute to their effective implementation," he said.

He said Russia and Laos marked the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year and will soon celebrate the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership declaration.

The top Russian diplomat also told how that Laos’ President Thongloun Sisoulith attended Russia's Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, while Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone took part in a Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan in June.

The ministry also said the two sides also exchanged views on international issues and confirmed what it described as similar positions on key regional and global matters.

Lavrov later attended a gala dinner hosted by Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo ahead of ASEAN ministerial meetings.