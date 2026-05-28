Yury Ushakov rejects Kaja Kallas' proposed limits on Russian military in event of peace talks on Ukraine, saying few people take her remarks seriously

Kremlin aide dismisses EU's top diplomat demands to Russia as 'street-level statements' Yury Ushakov rejects Kaja Kallas' proposed limits on Russian military in event of peace talks on Ukraine, saying few people take her remarks seriously

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov dismissed on Thursday remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas regarding potential restrictions on Russia’s armed forces in the event of peace talks on Ukraine.

Commenting in an interview with the Russian VGTRK broadcasting company on Kallas’s remarks made ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus, where she said the EU would seek to demand limitations on Russia’s military capabilities if negotiations on Ukraine begin, Ushakov described them as “street-level statements” that few people take seriously.

“These are ordinary street-level statements by this 'lady,' which everyone is already used to and to which few people react,” Ushakov said.

At the same time, he stressed that Moscow believes there is still room for dialogue with European countries.

“Of course, there is something to talk about,” he said when asked whether Russia still has issues to discuss with Europe.

Commenting on possible negotiations with Ukraine, Ushakov said Moscow believes it is clear what issues should be addressed and is waiting for steps from the Ukrainian side.

“The Ukrainians also know what they need to do for negotiations to succeed. But so far they are not doing it,” he said.

Ushakov also noted that the issue of a Ukrainian settlement was briefly discussed during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during Putin’s visit to Astana, Kazakhstan's capital.

Separately, Ushakov confirmed that Russia had conveyed recommendations to the US “through appropriate channels” regarding Moscow’s announcement that Russian forces had begun systematic strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv.

According to him, no response has yet been received from Washington.

He also denied reports that Putin had sent any personal message to US President Donald Trump concerning the strikes.

“No, no message was conveyed,” Ushakov said.