Memoranda of understanding signed on cooperation in culture, tourism, artificial intelligence, digital development

Kazakh president, Georgian premier hold meeting in Astana, establish strategic partnership Memoranda of understanding signed on cooperation in culture, tourism, artificial intelligence, digital development

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze adopted a statement Monday formalizing a strategic partnership during talks in Astana.

Kazakhstan and Georgia signed memoranda of understanding on cooperation in culture, tourism and artificial intelligence, and digital development on the sidelines of Kobakhidze’s visit, according to the Kazakh presidential press service, Akorda.

The leaders discussed increasing trade and investment, strengthening energy cooperation and expanding oil shipments through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor, by improving transport and logistics infrastructure, expanding container traffic, coordinating tariff policies and accelerating digitalization. Transit volumes along the route have increased 3.5 times in the last five years, according to the Kazakh presidency.

Kazakhstan also expressed interest in expanding its presence at Georgian ports beyond Batumi, including the ports of Poti and Anaklia.

At the end of the visit, Tokayev awarded Kobakhidze Kazakhstan's Order of Dostyk, First Class, for his contribution to strengthening relations.