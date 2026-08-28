Cabinet will continue performing its duties until new government is approved by parliament

Kazakh president dismisses government following legislative vote Cabinet will continue performing its duties until new government is approved by parliament

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday signed a decree dismissing the government after the Central Asian country held its first legislative election under a new unicameral parliament system.

The decree was published by the Kazakh presidential press service following Sunday's election of the country's new parliament.

According to the decree, the Cabinet will continue performing its duties until a new government is approved by parliament, known as the Kurultai.

The weekend election was the first for Kazakhstan's new 145-member Kurultai, which replaced the former bicameral parliament following the adoption of a new constitution earlier this year.