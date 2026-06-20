Israel dissatisfied with Iran deal and may seek further action: Russian Security Council deputy chair Medvedev says Strait of Hormuz turned into Iran's nuclear weapon

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday warned that Israel has been dissatisfied with the US-Iran deal and may seek further action.

Iran had emerged from the conflict without suffering a loss despite the killing of the country's leader and missile strikes against its territory, Medvedev argued in a post on the Russian social media platform Max.

"The third party, Israel, is left aggrieved in its expectations of the complete defeat of Iran's political regime, which means it will seek revenge. And no Trump can order it otherwise," he said.

The official added that the Strait of Hormuz would continue to play a significant role in global security and energy markets.

"This fragile agreement is easily blown apart by new strikes on Lebanon or other provocations. And that is precisely what Netanyahu's Cabinet, which clings to power through war, needs.

"So, it would be reckless to expect peace, and the Strait of Hormuz has truly turned into a Persian nuke, as I wrote back on April 8," he said.

Turning to the conflict in Ukraine, Medvedev said Russia should abandon remaining constraints in its approach toward Kyiv in response to increasing Ukrainian attacks on Russian cities.

"Only one thing should remain beyond the acceptable for us: the deliberate killing of civilians. I emphasize -- deliberate, or knowingly intentional. Everything else is entirely permissible," he said.

Medvedev also questioned the relevance of existing international conventions governing warfare, saying armed conflicts had changed significantly since such agreements were drafted.

In the same statement, he criticized reported discussions in the Netherlands about the possible establishment of camps for Russian prisoners of war.

He rejected the idea and made a series of remarks about European countries and the potential consequences of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO members.

"Russia, unlike the decrepit old hag of Europe that has fallen into neo-Nazism, will not create concentration camps for Europeans. And not because it would be immoral, but simply because in the event of war with some snot-nosed Dutchmen, they simply would not be needed. Radioactive bones and ashes are usually buried deep in the ground," he said.

Medvedev, a former Russian president, has frequently issued strongly worded statements on foreign policy and security issues since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.