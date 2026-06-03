Foreign Ministry says Russia 'concerned' about new exchange of strikes between US, Iran Spokeswoman warns situation could trigger broader military, political escalation in region

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern Wednesday about a new exchange of strikes between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

She warned that the situation could trigger a broader military and political escalation in the region.

Zakharova said Moscow had information indicating that US forces deployed in the Persian Gulf struck radar facilities and drone command centers Tuesday on Iran's Qeshm Island.

She also said an Iranian oil tanker attempting to break a US-imposed blockade, reaching Khark Island, had come under attack.

Iran responded overnight by launching missile strikes against the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan military bases in Kuwait, according to Zakharova.

She added that Kuwait International Airport's passenger terminal was also hit, citing authorities who said one person was killed, several injured and damage was caused to critical infrastructure and foreign diplomatic missions.

"We are deeply concerned by this development, which could lead to the resumption of a large-scale military and political conflict in the Persian Gulf region, provoked by the military aggression of the US and Israel against Iran," said Zakharova.

She urged all parties to avoid actions that could increase tensions and undermine diplomatic efforts.

"It is important to prevent the region from being drawn further into a destructive war. We consider strikes against purely civilian infrastructure categorically unacceptable," she said.

Zakharova noted that Russia consistently supports Gulf Arab states in protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed hope that talks between Washington and Tehran would help achieve lasting stability in the Middle East.

"We proceed from the understanding that the existing differences can and should be resolved through political and diplomatic means, by developing compromise solutions based on the legitimate interests of all countries and in accordance with the fundamental norms of international law," she said, adding that Russia remains ready to contribute to the efforts.