Leaders of Eurasian Economic Union member states meet in resort city of Cholpon-Ata to discuss trade, investment and industrial cooperation

EAEU prime ministers gather in Kyrgyzstan to discuss economic ties Leaders of Eurasian Economic Union member states meet in resort city of Cholpon-Ata to discuss trade, investment and industrial cooperation

Heads of government from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states gathered Thursday in Kyrgyzstan’s resort city of Cholpon-Ata for a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council focused on strengthening economic cooperation.

The prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are attending the meeting. They held talks in a narrow format ahead of the main sessions.

The discussions are expected to focus on developing economic ties within the EAEU, including trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

Representatives of the EAEU’s observer states — Iran, Cuba and Uzbekistan — are also expected to participate in the broader discussions, both online and in person.

The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The bloc seeks to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor among its members and coordinate their economic policies.