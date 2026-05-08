Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of violating Victory Day ceasefire

Drone strike disrupts operations at 13 airports in southern Russia Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of violating Victory Day ceasefire

Operations at 13 airports in southern Russia were temporarily suspended Friday after drone strikes hit the administrative building of the Southern Russia Air Navigation branch in Rostov-on-Don, Russia’s Ministry of Transport said.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the ministry said air traffic control procedures in southern Russia were being adjusted following the attack.

“Personnel are safe, and authorities are assessing the operability of equipment,” the ministry said.

Airport operations were suspended in Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Gelendzhik, Grozny, Krasnodar, Makhachkala, Magas, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Sochi, Stavropol and Elista.



Russia and Ukraine also traded accusations Friday over alleged violations of a two-day ceasefire declared by Moscow to coincide with Russia’s May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 850 drone strikes, while Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had recorded 1,365 ceasefire violations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Monday that it would implement a truce on May 8-9 during Victory Day celebrations and expressed hope that Ukraine would follow suit.

Later that day, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would observe its own unilateral ceasefire beginning at midnight Tuesday (2100 GMT).

