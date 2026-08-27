Company says 14 of those killed are foreign nationals, with 39 people still under treatment in medical facilities

Death toll from fire at Russia’s gas chemical complex rises to 15 Company says 14 of those killed are foreign nationals, with 39 people still under treatment in medical facilities

The death toll from a fire that broke out Tuesday at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex in Russia’s Far East has risen to 15, the company said Thursday.

In a Telegram statement, the company said it has begun emergency recovery operations at the site in coordination with the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

"Search and rescue operations have been completed, and 15 deaths have been confirmed, including one Russian citizen and 14 foreign nationals. All the deceased were contractor employees," the statement said.

Indicating that 39 people continue to be treated in medical facilities, the statement said some of those injured were transported to Moscow for treatment.

"Continuous air quality monitoring continues at the plant site, adjacent areas, and in nearby communities, including Svobodny. No exceedances of maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances have been recorded," it added.

A day earlier, the company said that a fire at the site, situated near the Russian-Chinese border, had been extinguished, while the residual industrial gases were being burned under the supervision of specialists.

The bodies of four Chinese workers were found during search and rescue operations, and a total of seven deaths, including a Russian citizen and six Chinese citizens, were confirmed, the statement noted Wednesday.

The company said Tuesday that, based on preliminary information, the fire occurred in an auxiliary process section of the facility’s pyrolysis unit.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it is investigating the incident on suspicion of a “violation of safety requirements” and working to determine its exact cause.

The complex, which brands itself as “one of the world’s largest enterprises for production of polyethylene and polypropylene of the brands in-demand in the Russian and global markets,” is a joint project of Russian petrochemicals company SIBUR and Chinese oil and gas enterprise Sinopec that has yet to begin production.