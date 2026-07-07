Ukrainian intelligence officer detained for murder of woman linked to attempted assassination

Body of Ukrainian woman wanted by Interpol for Monaco assassination attempt found near Kyiv Ukrainian intelligence officer detained for murder of woman linked to attempted assassination

Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they found the body of a Ukrainian woman wanted by Interpol in connection with the attempted assassination of businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco, and that an officer from the country's military intelligence has confessed to the killing.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General said the body of 39-year-old Anastasia Berezovska was discovered near Kyiv.

According to the authorities, Berezovska arrived in Ukraine on July 1.

Investigators said she communicated with members of her family, a former law enforcement officer, and a serving officer of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The officials said the individuals transferred money to her through cryptocurrency and bank accounts.

The SBU and prosecutors said the HUR officer confessed in the investigation to killing Berezovska together with another suspect.

Both men have been detained on suspicion of committing murder by a group acting in prior conspiracy.

According to the authorities, the intelligence officer told investigators that he had not informed his superiors about his contacts with Berezovska, the money transfers, or any other actions, and said he had acted on his own initiative.

The HUR has not publicly commented on the case.

Interpol earlier issued a notice for Berezovska in connection with the attempted assassination of Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco.

Three people, including Yermolaiev, were injured in an explosion in Monaco on June 30. Yermolaiev is under Ukrainian sanctions.