Initial deliveries set to begin this year, though full handover still awaits government approval

Belgium plans to transfer entire F-16 fleet to Ukraine by 2030 Initial deliveries set to begin this year, though full handover still awaits government approval

Belgium intends to transfer its entire fleet of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2030 as part of its long-term military support, Belgian daily Le Soir reported Thursday, as Brussels transitions its air force to the F-35 Lightning II.



The plan calls for a gradual transfer of aircraft over the coming years, with the goal of completing the handover by the end of the decade.

However, the newspaper said the commitment to transfer aircraft beyond the initial deliveries remains a political intention and has not yet received formal government approval.

Belgium is expected to deliver its first seven F-16s to Ukraine this year.

Four of those aircraft are currently being used to train Ukrainian aviation technicians and are no longer flight-ready, while three remain operational.

Further deliveries are expected in 2027 and 2028, with about 20 additional aircraft slated for transfer, according to the report.



A final decision on transferring an additional 23 aircraft is expected in 2028, when Brussels is due to determine military assistance packages for Ukraine covering 2029 and 2030.

Belgian authorities have indicated that much of the transferred fleet is likely to be used for spare parts as Ukraine continues integrating F-16s into its air force.