Several staff members from Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Russia have been dispatched to scene, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson says

Azerbaijan says drone attack on cargo ships leaves 5 citizens dead, 3 injured in Sea of Azov Several staff members from Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Russia have been dispatched to scene, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson says

Five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others wounded after two foreign cargo vessels came under an overnight drone attack in the Taganrog Bay area of the Sea of Azov, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said the vessels, identified as Natra and Zirkon, were carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani nationals among their crews when they were targeted by drones.

"The two cargo ships are not owned by the Azerbaijani state. According to information provided by Russian authorities, five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others wounded in the attack. The injured crew members were hospitalized in the Russian city of Yeysk," he said.

The ministry said it is in contact with relevant state institutions, the country's diplomatic missions and the competent authorities of the countries involved.

Several staff members from Azerbaijan's Embassy in Russia have been dispatched to the scene, it added.

"The issues related to the condition of our citizens, their repatriation and the provision of necessary consular assistance are being closely monitored," Hajizada said.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families and relatives of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

No further details about the circumstances of the attack or the vessels' cargoes were immediately available.

Meanwhile, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), said on Telegram that the USF struck cargo ships in ports on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov.

"The birds of the USF hit five illegally roaming vessels during the night of June 5 in the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk," he said.

In a separate statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack.

"According to available information, the ships were attacked by Ukrainian drones, further confirming the terrorist nature of the Kyiv regime, which increasingly targets civilians and civilian infrastructure," she said.

Moscow is in close contact with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow and the Foreign Ministry regarding the incident, she noted.

"The Russian side will provide all necessary assistance to partners in obtaining information about the circumstances of what happened and ensuring consular access to Azerbaijani citizens.