Ilham Aliyev says Azerbaijani clubs reaching competition proper for 2nd consecutive year reflects country’s progress, standing as sporting nation

Azerbaijan’s president congratulates Sabah FK on Champions League qualification Ilham Aliyev says Azerbaijani clubs reaching competition proper for 2nd consecutive year reflects country’s progress, standing as sporting nation

Sabah FK becomes 2nd Azerbaijani side to qualify for competition proper after obtaining dramatic 5-2 extra-time victory over Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday congratulated Sabah FK on qualifying for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase after its aggregate victory over Israel’s Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

In a statement on US social media company X, Aliyev said it was a “matter of special joy and pride” that the newly formed club achieved such success in a short period.

“The fact that our clubs have earned the right to compete in the league phase of the world's strongest club tournament for the second consecutive year is another vivid indicator of Azerbaijan's progress in all fields and of the country's standing as a sporting nation,” Aliyev said.

Sabah FK secured a dramatic 5-2 extra-time victory over Hapoel Be'er Sheva on Tuesday after losing 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The result made Sabah the second Azerbaijani club to qualify for the competition proper after Qarabag FK.

The club, based in Masazir, north of the capital Baku, was founded in 2017 and won its first Azerbaijani Premier League title last season under Lithuanian head coach Valdas Dambrauskas.

Sabah entered the competition’s qualifying phase through the Champions Path first round.

It eliminated the reigning champions of Wales, Finland and Denmark before overcoming Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the playoffs.

It eliminated the latest champions of the Welsh, Finnish and Danish top flights, respectively, before facing Hapoel in the playoffs.

The Azerbaijani champions will enter Thursday’s draw for the 2026-27 Champions League league phase as a Pot 4 side.