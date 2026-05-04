Azerbaijan’s president accuses European Parliament of sabotaging peace process with Armenia Armenian premier says he hopes to visit Azerbaijan for 2028 EPC summit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday accused the European Parliament of sabotaging the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Addressing the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan via video link, Aliyev said the European Parliament had adopted 14 resolutions over the past five years containing offensive language directed at Baku.

"This body, instead of supporting the peace process, is effectively engaged in sabotaging it. From May 2021 to April 30, 2026, the European Parliament has adopted 14 resolutions full of offensive wording against Azerbaijan. Just imagine -- 14 resolutions in five years – a kind of obsession. And the latest one was adopted just four days ago," Aliyev stated.

Aliyev said the Azerbaijani parliament decided on May 1 to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament in all spheres and initiate procedures to terminate its membership in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

On May 1, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned EU Ambassador to Baku Mariana Kuyuncic who was handed a protest note regarding the European Parliament resolution Supporting Democratic Resilience in Armenia. The ministry emphasized that the provisions of the resolution distort reality, contradict the principles of objectivity, as well as the obligations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

According to Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the resolution distorted reality, contradicted the principles of objectivity and violated obligations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, expressed hope that he would visit Azerbaijan in 2028 to participate in the next EPC summit.

"I hope that I will have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan in 2028 for the EPC summit," Pashinyan said during the gathering in Yerevan.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had mutually supported each other’s candidacies to host future EPC summits.

Commenting on Aliyev’s remarks, he emphasized that it was the first time an Azerbaijani president had participated in an event held in Armenia, even if through videoconference.

He added that EPC summits have played an important role in facilitating contacts between the leaderships of Armenia and Türkiye.

"My first bilateral meeting with the Turkish president took place precisely on the sidelines of the first EPC summit in Prague. And now the Vice President of Türkiye is here to participate in the EPC summit and has become the first Turkish vice president to visit Armenia," Pashinyan said.