Main objectives of 9-day Eagle Partner-2026 drill include bolstering readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping unit, among others, says Defense Ministry

Armenia hosts military exercise involving US, French, Greek personnel Main objectives of 9-day Eagle Partner-2026 drill include bolstering readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping unit, among others, says Defense Ministry

Armenia on Wednesday began hosting the Eagle Partner-2026 military exercise involving military personnel from the South Caucasus nation, as well as those from the US, France and Greece.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the nine-day exercise officially commenced at the Zar peacekeeping training center and the servicemen involved were welcomed by the deputy chief of Armenia’s General Staff Artur Yeroyan.

It said the exercise involves servicemen from the Armenian military’s peacekeeping brigade, as well as soldiers from the US Army Europe and Africa, the Kansas National Guard and the armed forces of France and Greece.

The Defense Ministry also said that among the main objectives of the exercise is increasing the level of interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations.

It also seeks to exchange best practices in management and tactical communication, and to bolster the readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping unit.

The exercise will take place from June 17 - 25 “as part of the preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions,” said the ministry.