Presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan issue joint statement regarding Armenia's desire for closer integration with European Union

Armenia asked to hold referendum on whether to join EU or remain in Eurasian Economic Union Presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan issue joint statement regarding Armenia's desire for closer integration with European Union

Report on potential consequences of Armenia's withdrawal from EAEU expected in December 2026, Kremlin says

Armenia should hold a nationwide referendum to decide whether to join the European Union or remain in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), said the Russian president and three other leaders in a joint statement on Friday, in response to the Armenian government's desire for closer integration with the EU.

The Kremlin released a joint statement by Vladimir Putin, the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, Alexander Lukashenko, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and President Sadyr Japarov, respectively, addressing Armenia's aspirations for closer integration with the EU.

“We share the position on the need to hold, in the Republic of Armenia, a nationwide referendum as soon as possible on accession to the European Union or continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union,” the statement read.

The four leaders also warned that Armenia’s preparations for possible EU accession pose “significant risks” to the economic security of EAEU member states.

According to the statement, a report on the potential consequences of Armenia's withdrawal from the EAEU will be presented in Dec. 2026.

The issue of Armenia’s geopolitical orientation has become a growing source of tension within the Moscow-led economic bloc in recent months, following Yerevan’s intensified engagement with the EU and the adoption earlier this year of legislation launching a process aimed at eventual EU accession.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that membership in the EU and the EAEU is incompatible, while Armenian authorities have maintained that they intend to preserve cooperation within the Eurasian union while expanding ties with Europe.