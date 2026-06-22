5 killed, dozens injured in Ukrainian missile strike on Russian city of Voronezh: Governor Ukrainian General Staff says it struck Voronezh and space communications center in Moscow region

At least five people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Voronezh, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said Monday.

In a statement on Telegram, Gusev said dozens of people were also injured and that industrial facilities at one of the city's enterprises were damaged in the strike. The facades and windows of several apartment buildings as well as multiple vehicles were also damaged, he added.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The governor also announced that a missile threat alert in the region had been lifted and warned against publishing photos or videos of the aftermath online, especially those that could reveal locations.

Russian aviation authorities said temporary flight restrictions were introduced at airports in Bugulma, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Cheboksary in the Tatarstan region due to a Ukrainian air raid.

Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had struck multiple Russian military and infrastructure targets, including a space communications center in the Moscow region, drone operator training facilities and logistics infrastructure. It also said Ukrainian forces had hit command posts and other military positions in areas of Russian-controlled territory as well as infrastructure at the port of Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 734 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours. It also said Russian forces had struck sites used for assembling and storing long-range Ukrainian drones and that troops were continuing offensive operations in several areas, including around the town of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine.

Anadolu could not independently verify battlefield claims from either side. Ukraine and Russia regularly report strikes on each other's territory while disputing details of damage and casualties.