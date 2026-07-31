Fire broke out at Wildberries logistics center in Volgograd following strikes, company says

3 killed, 12 injured as Russia-Ukraine exchange overnight strikes Fire broke out at Wildberries logistics center in Volgograd following strikes, company says

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out overnight strikes on Friday that killed three people and injured 12 others.

One person was killed, and eight others were injured in Russia's Volgograd region after a Ukrainian drone strike sparked fires at a fuel and energy facility in southern Volgograd and warehouses in the city's Dzerzhinsky district, damaging civilian infrastructure, Gov. Andrey Bocharov said.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene, and firefighting efforts are ongoing," Bocharov wrote on Russia's social media platform Max.

Russia's online retailer Wildberries confirmed the attack, saying a fire broke out at one of its logistics centers in Volgograd.

"There are no preliminary reports of casualties," the company said on Telegram, adding that logistics operations had been redirected to other facilities.

Separately, Rostov Gov. Yury Slyusar said on Telegram that one person was injured after a drone struck an apartment building in the city of Gukovo, causing floor slabs to collapse and forcing residents to evacuate.

In Ukraine, two people were killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha.

- 3 logistics centers, maritime terminal, oil refinery hit in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv carried out deep- and mid-range strikes against Russian infrastructure, including three logistics centers in Sarapul, Kazan and Volgograd.

He said Ukrainian forces also targeted a maritime terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region and an oil refinery in the Volgograd region.

"Our strikes under the long-range sanctions plan are always about justified responses aimed at depriving the Russian war machine of its resources," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Ukraine's General Staff also said Kyiv struck a Field-21 electronic warfare complex in the Russian-controlled part of Luhansk region and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed 371 drones overnight across the country, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 195 drones over northern, southern and eastern parts of the country.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult because of the ongoing war.