Young man stabbed visitors in Krasnodar region before being captured by bystander

1 killed, 5 injured in knife attack at Russia’s shopping mall Young man stabbed visitors in Krasnodar region before being captured by bystander

One person was killed, and five others were injured in a knife attack at a shopping center in Krasnodar, in the North Caucasus region in southern Russia, on Saturday, local authorities said.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated on Telegram that a young man stabbed visitors at the mall before being detained. The injured were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Russia’s Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk later said on Telegram that the suspect also threw a pyrotechnic device into an area housing a children’s entertainment center, triggering a fire alarm, but causing no injuries.

The suspect, a local resident born in 2007, was captured by a bystander before police arrived, she said, adding that an investigative team is working at the scene.