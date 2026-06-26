61 departments remain on red alert, 25 on orange alert for Friday; 46,000 households reportedly without power

Heat wave-linked drowning deaths rise to 55 in France: Minister 61 departments remain on red alert, 25 on orange alert for Friday; 46,000 households reportedly without power

At least 55 people drowned in France while trying to cool off from record-breaking heat, Sports Minister Marina Ferrari told broadcaster Franceinfo.

The government fears that this number could rise in the coming days, as 61 French departments are under red heat alerts and another 25 under orange alerts on Friday, according to the broadcaster.

Authorities expect 11 departments to be downgraded from red to orange alert on Friday evening, while 13 more will be removed from the red alert list on Saturday morning.

According to Meteo-France, temperatures are expected to range between 36C and 41C (97F and 106F) across various parts of the country on Friday.

Power outages affect thousands

French energy distributor Enedis said that 46,000 households were without electricity in the morning, mainly in three departments including Yvelines, Gironde and Hauts-de-Seine.

“The number of incidents on the grid continues to increase due to the ongoing exceptional heatwave. The situation remains evolving,” Enedis said in a statement obtained by BFMTV.

Health Minister Stephanie Rist warned on Thursday that hospitals could face a difficult end to the week as emergency department visits and calls to emergency services increased because of the heat wave, according to BFMTV.

Paris Police Prefect Patrice Faure also said hospitals in Paris and the surrounding region were already overwhelmed.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on Thursday the activation of the level three ORSAN health emergency plan, which he said represents “the highest level of healthcare mobilization.”

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol in public spaces.