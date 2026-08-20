‘Shops full of food cannot be taken for granted in future as they are today,’ Prime Minister Andrej Babis says

Czech agriculture faces nearly $1B revenue loss this year due to heat, drought ‘Shops full of food cannot be taken for granted in future as they are today,’ Prime Minister Andrej Babis says

Czech agriculture is expected to lose more than $960 million in revenue this year as prolonged heat waves and drought lead to a weaker harvest, the head of the country’s main agricultural group warned Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of the 52nd edition of the Zeme zivitelka agricultural trade fair, Jan Dolezal, president of the Czech Agrarian Chamber, said the sector was expected to lose around 20 billion Czech korunas ($969 million) in revenue this year, Radio Prague International reported.

Dolezal attributed the projected losses mainly to this year’s weaker harvest, which is considered the worst in the past 15 years as the country grapples with heat waves and drought.

Agriculture Minister Martin Sebestyan, meanwhile, said the government was prepared to help farmers deal with the effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis warned that consumers should not assume that today’s abundance of food in stores will continue indefinitely.

“Shops full of food cannot be taken for granted in the future as they are today,” Babis said.

The 52nd edition of the fair, running from Aug. 20-25, will focus on integrating modern technologies into agricultural practices.