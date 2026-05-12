Scientists warn El Nino and climate change could fuel fires, floods, and droughts

Climate scientists warn of heightened risk of extreme weather as 2026 tipped for record heat Scientists warn El Nino and climate change could fuel fires, floods, and droughts

Climate scientists warned Tuesday that extreme weather events are likely this year, with 2026 potentially becoming one of the warmest years on record, according to the World Weather Attribution group, Irish public broadcaster RTE reported.

“We could be heading towards an unprecedented year of global fire and record-breaking weather events,” the group said, citing rising global temperatures and emerging El Nino conditions.

Scientists said sea surface temperatures were nearing record highs, while wildfires had already burned more than 150 million hectares during the first four months of the year, far above recent averages.

They warned that the combination of climate change and a strengthening El Nino could intensify floods, droughts, and wildfires later this year and into 2027.

Daniel Swain of the University of California Institute for Water Resources said El Nino naturally disrupts rainfall patterns but warned its impact would be amplified by global warming.

“This effect will be amplified considerably by the now nearly 1.5°C (2.7°F) of global warming experienced as of 2026,” he said.

He added that it was “not surprising” that unprecedented global impacts could emerge under current conditions.

Jemilah Mahmood, executive director of the Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, warned that heat-related deaths are often underestimated.

“It kills quietly, in homes, in open fields,” she said.

She also highlighted health risks linked to wildfire smoke, including fine particulate pollution associated with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Friederike Otto, co-founder of the World Weather Attribution group, said climate change remained the primary driver behind worsening extreme weather.

“Climate change is the reason to freak out,” she said, adding that emissions cuts were urgently needed.