Deputy CEO at Port Sudan Bilge Kaan Dogan says bank is only international lender operating in Sudan after war, with reconstruction driving growing demand

Ziraat Participation Bank sees opportunities for Turkish investors in post-war Sudan Deputy CEO at Port Sudan Bilge Kaan Dogan says bank is only international lender operating in Sudan after war, with reconstruction driving growing demand

Ziraat Participation Bank Sudan's deputy CEO said Turkish investors have significant opportunities in Sudan as the country's reconstruction process accelerates, noting that the bank is currently the only international bank operating there.

Bilge Kaan Dogan, who also serves as Port Sudan branch manager, told Anadolu the bank resumed services by reopening its Port Sudan branch after the conflict and is preparing to reopen its headquarters and main branch in Khartoum.

"We are the only international bank operating in post-war Sudan. There are important opportunities for Turkish investors in a country where the reconstruction process is gaining momentum," he said.

Dogan said the bank provides a broad range of services, including foreign trade financing, letters of credit, guarantee letters, money transfers and investment products.

He added that its mobile banking platform is in the testing phase and will soon be available to customers.

He said foreign trade will be key to reviving Sudan's economy and that the bank also supports Turkish investors with market research, import and export procedures, and access to local buyers and sellers.

"Businesspeople can reach us through our branches in Türkiye. We provide support on buyers, sellers, imports, and exports to the best of our ability," he said.

Dogan said the bank's extensive correspondent network allows transactions in US dollars and euros, as well as other currencies including Emirati dirhams, Chinese yuan and Turkish liras, providing advantages for companies engaged in trade.

He said improving security conditions and the return of people to many areas, particularly the capital Khartoum, have begun to revive economic activity.

"Great opportunities await Turkish companies in the reconstruction process," he said, pointing to demand in construction, infrastructure, energy and solar power systems, as well as industrial equipment and daily consumer goods.

Dogan added that despite high inflation and the depreciation of the local currency, the bank offers competitive exchange rates and rapid access to international markets through its global network.

*Writing by Merve Berker