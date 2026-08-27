S&P 500, Nasdaq edge lower; Dow loses more than 100 points

US stocks close lower as sticky inflation, Nvidia earnings weigh on sentiment S&P 500, Nasdaq edge lower; Dow loses more than 100 points

US stocks ticked lower Wednesday as investors assessed persistent inflationary pressures and awaited quarterly results from chipmaker Nvidia.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.52 points, or 0.21%, to 53,463.88.

The S&P 500 slipped 1.58 points, or 0.02%, to finish at 7,675.70, while the Nasdaq edged down 21.10 points, or 0.08%, to 26,130.20.

The latest personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose slightly more than expected in July, suggesting that price pressures remain elevated.

The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 3.3% annually, in line with expectations.

US Treasury yields moved higher following the inflation data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 1 basis point to 4.65%.

Investors also awaited Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings, due after the closing bell.

Nvidia’s results and guidance are closely watched because of the company’s more than $5 trillion market capitalization and its central role in the artificial intelligence-driven stock rally.

Markets are also focused on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s speech Friday at the central bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for possible signals about the interest-rate outlook.

European stocks close mostly higher

European stock markets ended mostly higher as investors welcomed an improvement in Germany’s export outlook while awaiting Nvidia’s financial results.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index edged up 0.02% to 656.64 points.

Germany’s DAX 40 rose 0.19% to 26,315.91, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.27% to 8,462.39 and Italy’s FTSE MIB climbed 0.31% to 52,882.99.

Spain’s IBEX 35 added 0.05% to finish at 20,067.3, while Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.07% to 10,878.12.

The Ifo Institute said German export expectations climbed to 9.6 points in August from minus 2.8 in July -- their highest since February 2022.