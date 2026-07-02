Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq post double-digit growth, while ending H2 with gains despite losing momentum

US stock markets rally despite Middle East tensions, inflation concerns in Q2 Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq post double-digit growth, while ending H2 with gains despite losing momentum

US stock markets posted double-digit gains in the second quarter, following a negative trend in the first quarter of the year due to the tensions in the Middle East, despite losing momentum in June.

The halt in traffic via the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Israel-Iran war, rising oil prices amid supply constraints, inflation concerns, and growing economic uncertainty led to sharp selloffs on Wall Street in the first quarter, with the Dow Jones falling 3.6%, the S&P 500 4.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 7.1% in January-March.

The US-Iran ceasefire reached at the start of the second quarter reduced some perceptions of geopolitical risks, while declining energy costs and excitement over SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO) supported markets.

Conflicting statements over peace in the Middle East fueled market volatility. Analysts said a lasting resolution would support risk appetite in the markets.

Growing estimates that the Fed may adopt a tighter stance to combat inflation and concerns over overvaluation of artificial intelligence (AI) firms pressured markets in June.

Following the first quarter tech selloffs amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the ceasefire reached between the parties in April dispelled dark clouds hanging over the markets, with institutional investors returning to stock markets amid falling risk premiums, sparking a 10.4% surge in the S&P 500 and 15.3% in the Nasdaq in April, alongside a 7.1% rise in the Dow Jones.

The positive trend extended into May with falling oil prices alongside easing geopolitical risks, alleviating inflationary pressures and bolstering risk appetite.

Brent crude oil, having traded in the $70-80 range before the conflict, rose to around $120 and fell below $100 per barrel by the end of May.

The average gallon price of gas in the US was below $3 before the conflict and peaked at $4.56 on May 26, and began to decline afterward, according to the American Automobile Association. The decline eased logistics and production costs, supporting the upward trend in May.

The Dow Jones gained 2.8%, the S&P 500 5.2, and the Nasdaq 8.4% in May.

The highly anticipated IPO of SpaceX injected massive amount of fresh capital into the market, boosting risk appetite. SpaceX’s Nasdaq debut on June 12 brought new dynamism, while concerns over overvaluation in AI stocks emerged.

Following the rally in April and May, June saw profit-taking in the shares of some tech firms due to a growing perception that the price-to-earnings ratios of AI firms reached unsustainable levels.

Fed’s new chair Kevin Warsh’s emphasis on price stability and signaling rate hikes also affected the markets last month.

The core inflation’s persistent nature despite falling energy prices reinforced the estimates that the Fed may delay rate cuts and pursue higher interest rates for longer.

The Dow Jones gained 2.5%, the S&P 500 fell 1.1%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.8% in June.

However, the indexes ended the second quarter with gains despite losing momentum, posting one of the best quarterly gains in recent years.

The Dow Jones surged 12.9%, the S&P 500 14.9%, and the Nasdaq 21.4% in the second quarter.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their strongest quarterly performances since April-June 2020, while the Dow Jones saw its strongest quarter based performance since October-December 2022.

In the first half of the year, the Dow Jones gained 8.9%, the the S&P 500 9.6%, and the Nasdaq 12.9% in January-June, demonstrating the resilience of the markets.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul