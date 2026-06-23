US rare earths firm Energy Fuels to buy German magnet maker VAC in $1.9B deal Acquisition aims to create integrated ‘mine-to-magnet’ rare earth supply chain across North America, Europe, Asia

US critical minerals company Energy Fuels announced on Tuesday that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire German magnet maker Vacuumschmelze, or VAC, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.9 billion.

The acquisition comes as Western countries seek to reduce dependence on China for rare earths and permanent magnets, which are used in electric vehicles, aerospace, defense systems, robotics, data centers and electronics.

Energy Fuels will acquire 100% of VAC from US private equity firm Ara Partners for $718 million in cash and 65.853 million newly issued Energy Fuels shares.

Ara is expected to own 19.9% of Energy Fuels after the closing, which is expected in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Energy Fuels said the deal would help create an integrated Western rare earth platform covering feedstock supply, processing and separation, metals and alloy production, and permanent magnet manufacturing.

VAC, headquartered in Hanau, Germany, has more than 100 years of production experience, over 400 patents, more than 1,000 customers and magnet production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

Ross Bhappu, president and CEO of Energy Fuels, called the deal “a transformational moment” for the company and the global rare earth supply chain.

The German company’s facilities include a recently commissioned plant in Sumter, South Carolina, with a capacity to produce 2,000 tons per year of permanent magnets, scalable to 12,000 tons annually.

Energy Fuels said VAC is one of the few magnet producers compliant with US defense procurement standards and has a contract with the US Defense Logistics Agency to supply magnet materials for the national defense stockpile.

The company recently received a conditional commitment for up to $725 million from the US Office of Strategic Capital to support the expansion of its rare earth processing and metals capacity in the US.