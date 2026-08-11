- Weekly job additions down from 11,000 for week ending July 18 and 14,500 for week ending July 11

US private employers add 8,250 jobs weekly, hiring continue to slow - Weekly job additions down from 11,000 for week ending July 18 and 14,500 for week ending July 11

Private employers in the US added an average of 8,250 jobs per week for the four weeks ending July 25, marking the sixth consecutive week of slower hiring, according to ADP data on Tuesday.

Weekly job additions dropped from 11,000 for the week ending July 18 and 14,500 for the week ending July 11.

The highest level of job additions during the recent tracking period occurred in early May with 35,750 jobs.

ADP Research produced the employment data in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

