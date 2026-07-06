Proposal values British low-cost carrier at about $7.3B, or $9.20 per share

US investment firm Castlelake nears $7.3B deal to buy easyJet Proposal values British low-cost carrier at about $7.3B, or $9.20 per share

British low-cost airline easyJet said its board is prepared to recommend a possible cash takeover offer from US investment firm Castlelake after the two sides reached an agreement in principle on key financial terms.

The proposal, submitted by Castlelake on July 4, values easyJet at £6.90 ($9.20) a share in cash and includes a partial unlisted share alternative, valuing the airline at about £5.5 billion ($7.3 billion), according to a company statement.

EasyJet’s board said the financial terms are at a level it would be “minded to recommend” to shareholders if Castlelake announces a firm offer.

The announcement does not constitute a firm intention to make an offer under UK takeover rules, and easyJet said there is no certainty that a formal bid will be made, even if all preconditions are met or waived.

Castlelake has until Aug. 3 to announce either a firm intention to acquire easyJet or that it does not intend to proceed with the offer.

The US investment firm said it would use its “best endeavours” to secure the regulatory approvals needed to complete the transaction.

Castlelake also expressed support for easyJet’s fleet modernization program, describing it as central to the airline’s long-term competitiveness, efficiency and sustainability goals.

The proposal remains subject to customary preconditions, including satisfactory due diligence and agreement on definitive transaction documents.

Headquartered at London Luton Airport, easyJet is one of Europe’s largest low-cost carriers, operating across dozens of countries and employing around 19,000 people.