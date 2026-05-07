Fuel bill rises to $5.06B as cost per gallon climbs nearly 31%, official data shows

US carriers fuel costs soar over 56% amid rising oil prices Fuel bill rises to $5.06B as cost per gallon climbs nearly 31%, official data shows

US airlines’ fuel costs surged 56.4% in March from the previous month, according to official data released by the US Transportation Department’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Total fuel expenditure by US scheduled-service airlines rose to $5.06 billion in March, up from $3.23 billion in February, the bureau said Wednesday.

The figure was also 30.4% higher than the $3.88 billion recorded in March 2025.

US airlines used 1.615 billion gallons of fuel in March, up 19.5% from 1.352 billion gallons in February and 0.4% higher than 1.609 billion gallons a year earlier.

The average fuel cost per gallon climbed to $3.13 in March, rising 74 cents, or 30.9%, from February’s $2.39. Compared with March 2025, the per-gallon cost was up 72 cents, or 29.9%, from $2.41.

The bureau said the figures are in current prices and not seasonally adjusted, adding that airline fuel costs may be affected by hedging contracts that allow carriers to limit exposure to future price changes.

The sharp increase came as the US airline industry faced growing pressure from higher fuel prices.

Spirit Airlines, a US low-cost carrier, announced on May 2 that it had begun an orderly wind-down of operations and canceled all flights.

The company said a recent material increase in oil prices and other business pressures had significantly affected its financial outlook, leaving it without additional funding.

Spirit CEO Dave Davis said the company had reached an agreement with bondholders in March on a restructuring plan that would have allowed it to continue as a going concern, but the sudden and sustained rise in fuel prices left it with no alternative but to wind down.

The US Transportation Department later announced measures coordinated with other carriers to support Spirit ticket holders and employees affected by the shutdown.