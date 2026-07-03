Türkiye's defense, aerospace exports top $11B for first time on 12-month basis June exports soared 29.6% year-on-year to $802.8M, says Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun

Türkiye's defense and aerospace industry exports topped the $11 billion threshold on a 12-month basis for the first time, marking a new milestone for the sector, the head of the country’s Defense Industries Secretariat said Friday.

Haluk Gorgun said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the sector maintained its steady upward trend in foreign sales, with exports reaching $802.8 million in June, up 29.6% from the same month last year.

“Our defense and aerospace exports reached $4.67 billion in the January-June period, up 29.5% from the same period last year. Our exports over the last 12 months exceeded the $11 billion level for the first time, crossing an important threshold,” he said.

Gorgun said Türkiye would continue building lasting cooperation globally through systems proven in the field and a defense ecosystem that is deepening each year.

“I would like to thank all our companies, engineers, technicians and stakeholders who contributed to this success,” he added.

The latest figures extend the strong export momentum seen in recent years, as Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports rose to $10.05 billion in 2025, soaring 48% year-on-year, after totaling $7.1 billion in 2024.

The sector has also expanded its geographic reach. The defense and aerospace exports reached 178 countries in the 12 months through this May, with NATO members accounting for 57.3% of total sales.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry has grown around indigenous platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles, naval platforms, armored vehicles, air defense systems, ammunition, and aerospace projects, while the number of companies operating in the sector now tops 3,500.