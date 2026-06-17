Talks cover modernization of Türkiye-UK free trade pact, relations with the EU, investment ties, defense industry cooperation, and joint projects in 3rd countries

Türkiye, UK discuss modernization of free trade agreement, investment ties Talks cover modernization of Türkiye-UK free trade pact, relations with the EU, investment ties, defense industry cooperation, and joint projects in 3rd countries

Türkiye and the UK discussed steps to deepen bilateral economic ties, including modernization of their free trade agreement, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Wednesday.

Bolat said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he was “delighted” to host Chris Bryant, the UK minister of state for trade, at the Turkish Trade Ministry.

The meeting addressed efforts to further strengthen the Türkiye-UK economic partnership, relations with the EU, modernization of the free trade agreement, boosting investments, defense industry cooperation, deeper interaction between business communities, and the development of joint projects in third countries.

Bolat said the bilateral trade volume reached $24 billion in 2025, showing the strong potential of relations between the two countries.

He added that Türkiye and the UK aim to reach a shared trade volume target of $40 billion following the completion of free trade talks whose fifth round was held this week.

“With the completion of the free trade agreement negotiations, we aim to achieve our shared target of $40 billion by making our trade more competitive and integrated,” Bolat said.

Türkiye will continue to serve as a reliable partner and regional hub for UK companies with its production strength, strategic location, and robust supply infrastructure, he added.

Bolat said Ankara and London would continue taking joint steps to boost mutual trade and investment, support business communities, and expand the economic partnership into new areas.