'The European Union is Türkiye's most important export market, while Türkiye is the EU's fifth-largest trading partner,' Omer Bolat tells Anadolu following series of meetings with industry representatives and EU officials in Brussels

Türkiye seeking modernization of its Customs Union with EU amid rising 'protectionism': Trade minister 'The European Union is Türkiye's most important export market, while Türkiye is the EU's fifth-largest trading partner,' Omer Bolat tells Anadolu following series of meetings with industry representatives and EU officials in Brussels

'The European Union is Türkiye's most important export market, while Türkiye is the EU's fifth-largest trading partner,' Omer Bolat tells Anadolu following series of meetings with industry representatives and EU officials in Brussels

'Our objective is to move Türkiye-EU relations forward on the basis of a balanced win-win approach, attract more investment to our country and further increase bilateral trade,' he says

Türkiye is intensifying diplomatic and economic engagement with the European Union to launch long-awaited negotiations on modernizing its Customs Union with the EU as growing protectionist policies around the world risk undermining trade, investment and the future of the automotive industry, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat told Anadolu.

Speaking following a series of meetings with European automotive industry representatives and EU officials in Brussels, Bolat said there is both a strong desire and an urgent need to begin negotiations on updating the nearly three-decade-old Customs Union.

He noted, however, that the process has yet to begin because of objections from several EU member states.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat

Bolat underscored that economic ties between Türkiye and the EU have reached unprecedented levels, with bilateral trade climbing to $233 billion last year.

The automotive sector, including finished vehicles and spare parts, accounts for roughly $62 billion of that trade, making it one of the pillars of the economic partnership.

"The European Union is Türkiye's most important export market, while Türkiye is the EU's fifth-largest trading partner," he said.

Bolat said his two-day visit to Brussels brought together a broad delegation from both the Trade Ministry and the private sector, particularly representatives of the country's automotive industry, for talks with officials from the European Commission including European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic.

The delegation also met with members of the European Parliament, executives of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), key European stakeholders and representatives of major European business organizations, while further meetings were scheduled with senior officials from the office of the European Commission.

The discussions focused on the future of Türkiye-EU economic relations, the automotive industry, trade barriers, visa facilitation and transport issues against the backdrop of mounting shifts in global trade.

'Protectionist winds are sweeping across the world'

Although the Customs Union has enabled Türkiye and the EU to expand their trade relationship to more than $230 billion annually, Bolat said new global developments require close coordination between the two partners.

"Protectionist winds are sweeping across the world," he said.

Bolat pointed to rapidly increasing imports from East Asia, changes in US trade policy, and the EU's own industrial initiatives, including the bloc's Industrial Acceleration Act and the Made in EU agenda.

"We are closely monitoring these developments," he said.

"We are conducting an intensive effort and negotiations to ensure that these developments do not harm Türkiye-EU trade, investments, economic relations or the future of our automotive industry."

He stressed that Türkiye is working at multiple levels to safeguard its economic interests while maintaining a constructive dialogue with European partners.

Ankara is engaging with EU institutions, member state governments and business organizations simultaneously, while the Turkish private sector is holding parallel discussions with its European counterparts.

Bolat described the work as a coordinated effort aimed at ensuring that Türkiye's rights and economic interests are protected while advancing relations with the EU on the basis of mutual benefit.

'Our objective is to move Türkiye-EU relations forward'

The minister acknowledged that advancing negotiations requires navigating the complex political structure of the European Union.

"The European Union is not a single, compact entity," Bolat said. "It consists of 27 countries, hundreds of political parties, different governments and different economic interests."

Some member states favor more open trade and stronger economic cooperation with Türkiye, while others advocate greater protection of domestic industries, he noted.

Bolat said Türkiye continues to engage with EU member states through ministerial and leadership-level diplomacy, including contacts involving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while maintaining dialogue with European institutions and the private sector.

"Our objective is to move Türkiye-EU relations forward on the basis of a balanced win-win approach, attract more investment to our country and further increase bilateral trade," he said.

He said Ankara's priority is to increase support among European partners for closer economic cooperation and secure decisions that will strengthen Türkiye-EU relations in the coming period.

"I can confidently say that we have seen positive and constructive approaches from many different groups," Bolat said.

"Our efforts are focused on increasing the number of those who support Türkiye's views and strengthening our circle of friends so that future decisions will further advance Türkiye-EU relations in a positive direction."

