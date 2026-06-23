Defense, aerospace companies lead Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s top 500 largest industrial enterprises, with ARCA Defense ranking 5th with $2.5B in exports, followed by TAI at 14th with $1B

Türkiye’s leading defense firms boost country’s exports Defense, aerospace companies lead Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s top 500 largest industrial enterprises, with ARCA Defense ranking 5th with $2.5B in exports, followed by TAI at 14th with $1B

Turkish defense and aerospace firms secured top positions among Türkiye’s 500 largest industrial enterprises based on their export performance, according to a survey by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO).

The ISO 500 report showed that the Turkish defense and aerospace industry’s influence in global markets grew alongside its production capacity, as total exports of the 11 out of 13 firms included in the survey posted a total export of $6.7 billion.

ARCA Defense accounted for around half of the total with $2.9 billion, while it ranked fifth in the ISO 500’s overall export rankings. As for net sales from production, ARCA Defense ranked 12th with nearly $2.5 billion, a testament to its ammunition production capacity.

ARCA Defense was crowned export champion last year with its high production capacity to allied countries. The firm also prioritizes fulfilling the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) ranked 14th in the ISO 500 general export with a little more than $1 trillion, while ranking first among defense firms in net sales from production with $3 billion.

Commercial and military land vehicle maker Otokar was 17th in exports with $891.5 million, while Roketsan ranked 22nd with $733.5 million.

Aselsan’s exports reached $492 million, placing the firm in the 29th position in the overall export rankings. ARCA Defense, TAI, Otokar, Roketsan and Aselsan all ranked among the top 30 firms in the ISO 500 export ranking.

Meanwhile, parts provider Alp Aviation ranked 124th with exports reaching $187.6 million, military land vehicle maker Nurol Makina came in 139th with $171.7 million, and weapons systems manufacturer Samsun Yurt Savunma Sanayii ranked 192nd with $123.8 million.

Defense firm MKE ranked 243rd in exports with $85.5 million, Havelsan ranked 258th with $78.8 million and commercial and military land vehicle maker BMC Otomotiv was 290th with $58.8 million.

The export performance of defense and aerospace firms among the ISO 500 showed that the sector remained strong in foreign markets via a broad ecosystem ranging from prime contractors to land vehicle makers and from ammunition producers to firms specializing in electronic and aerospace subsystems.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul