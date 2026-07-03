Gas, diesel, electric, and LPG car sales down in January-June, while hybrid car sales up 6%, and electric cars make up over half of total Turkish car market, data shows

Türkiye’s electric car sales fall amid broader car market decline, while hybrid sales grow in H1 Gas, diesel, electric, and LPG car sales down in January-June, while hybrid car sales up 6%, and electric cars make up over half of total Turkish car market, data shows

Türkiye’s overall car market sold fewer units in the first month of the year, including its electric vehicle (EV) market, while hybrid car sales continued to grow and the share of electric cars among total cars rose, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association.

Car sales in Türkiye fell 9.79% year-on-year to 440,234 units in January-June, while light commercial vehicle sales fell 1.69% to 117,945.

Some 182,492 gas cars, 27,485 diesel cars, and 3,122 cars powered by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were sold over the same period, down 18.4%, 27.1%, and 3.1%, respectively.

The ongoing phaseout of diesel production was cited in the decline in diesel car sales, experts say.

Some 145,804 hybrid cars were sold in January-June, up 6%. Fully electric car sales came in at 80,709 units.

EV sales for the first six months of the year, including extended-range models as Türkiye’s customs tariff regulation classifies them as electric, fell 5.3% to 81,331 units, making up 18.5% of the Turkish car market.

Gas cars made up 41.5% of the total car sales in January-June this year, falling from 45.8% during the same period last year, while the share of diesel cars fell from 7.7% to 6.2% and the share of LPG-powered cars remained at 0.7%.

The share of EVs among total sales climbed from 17.6% to 18.5% and the share of hybrids jumped from 28.2% to 33.1% over the same period.

Electric and hybrid cars altogether accounted for 51.6% of the total market with total sales reaching 227,135 units.

In June, some 14,978 electric cars were sold, down 42% year-on-year, making up a market share of 17.8%.

Hybrid car sales in June reached 26,782 units with a market share of 31.9%, the data showed.