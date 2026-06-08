Large aircraft orders by Turkish air carriers enable strong performance, sector size to continue, while expanding network makes it major hub, says Middle East, Africa vice president of IATA

Türkiye’s civil aviation sector praised by global airline association IATA Large aircraft orders by Turkish air carriers enable strong performance, sector size to continue, while expanding network makes it major hub, says Middle East, Africa vice president of IATA

Türkiye is “a mature country that understands aviation really well” and boasts strong performance in airport infrastructure, operations, and sector management, said the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East.

Kamil Al-Awadhi, speaking on Monday on the sidelines of the IATA’s 82nd Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summits in Rio de Janeiro, told Anadolu that Türkiye’s air carriers are among the association’s active members, serving on various committees and working groups.

“I get a lot more communication from Türkiye than Africa and Middle East,” he said, emphasizing the close ties the group has with the country’s airlines.

Al-Awadhi said Türkiye saw positive growth in the aviation sector for many years, while the large aircraft orders by Turkish air carriers contribute to future growth estimates, noting that the “huge number of orders” is enabling the country’s aviation sector to remain at its current size.

He added that Türkiye became a major hub in global air transport in recent years with its ever-expanding network due to its strategic geographical location, robust air carriers, and modern airports.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul