Geopolitical volatility in Gulf prompts Russian buyers to prioritize legal certainty, long-term capital security, driving 20% surge in Turkish real estate interest since start of year, sector representatives say

Türkiye cements its safe haven position for Russian real estate investors amid global uncertainty Geopolitical volatility in Gulf prompts Russian buyers to prioritize legal certainty, long-term capital security, driving 20% surge in Turkish real estate interest since start of year, sector representatives say

Türkiye boasts robust infrastructure, advanced transport networks, and a high quality of life, establishing itself as a premier safe haven for Russian real estate investors, a point underscored during a recent webinar held by the Türkiye-Russia Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

Tanju Bilgic, the Turkish ambassador to Moscow, said recent developments in the Gulf have made Türkiye an even stronger alternative investment hub thanks to its stability during turbulent times worldwide.

"Türkiye maintains its appeal for Russian nationals due to its climate, strong transportation network, reliable and transparent land registry system, advanced infrastructure, modern cities, high rental yield potential, and cultural affinity," he said.

Izzet Ekmekcibasi, chair of the Türkiye-Russia Business Council of DEIK, said geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified the need for stable investment environments, prompting investors to turn their attention to Türkiye's real estate market.

Nesecan Cekici, chair of the Real Estate Investors' Association (GYODER), said investors are more focused on trust and legal certainty than on investment returns, noting that bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Russia should expand to include sectors such as logistics, healthcare, data centers, and urban renewal.

Zafer Baysal, a board member of both the Housing Developers' and Investors' Association (KONUTDER) and GYODER, said foreign investors are no longer making investment decisions primarily to obtain citizenship. Instead, they are seeking refuge from global uncertainty and prioritizing prime locations, liquidity, and long-term security.

Baysal said Türkiye serves as a critical gateway to the Mediterranean while bridging Asia and Europe, offering unique investment opportunities and a high standard of living.

Ekaterina Avdeeva, chair of the Real Estate Investments Commission at the Russian Chamber of Commerce, said Russian investor interest in Türkiye has surged 20% since the beginning of the year.

Avdeeva said Russian investors continue to favor destinations such as Istanbul, Antalya, Mersin, and Bodrum, reflecting sustained demand for both major cities and tourist destinations.

She noted that modern investors prioritize long-term capital security and transparency over price advantages.

She added that Türkiye meets foreign investors' expectations through its legal framework, investment environment, and transportation infrastructure, making it an attractive destination amid global market volatility.

