Agreements aim to link defense SMEs, prime contractors and supply chains in Türkiye and Spain

Turkish, Spanish defense industries sign strategic cooperation deals at Eurosatory Agreements aim to link defense SMEs, prime contractors and supply chains in Türkiye and Spain

Turkish and Spanish defense industry representatives signed strategic cooperation agreements at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris, Türkiye’s OSTIM Defense and Aviation Cluster (OSSA) said on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony was held at the stand of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat, with Deputy Chairman Gokhan Ucar attending as an observer and sector representatives taking part, according to a statement.

The agreements are expected to form the basis of future defense and aerospace events in Ankara and Valencia.

The first protocol was signed between Next Generation Fairs General Manager Erdal Usta and Feria Valencia General Manager Mariano Clemente, with the goal of combining the two countries’ experience for exhibitions and sectoral events.

A second memorandum of understanding was signed to strengthen regional and sectoral cooperation between the Turkish and Spanish defense ecosystems.

The MoU was signed by OSSA Chairman Ibrahim Yarsan and Felipe Carrasco, Valencia’s deputy minister of industry and government secretary.

The agreement aims to accelerate the integration of small-and-medium enterprises and prime contractors from the two countries, while supporting cooperation in supply chains, technology transfer and joint production capabilities.

Yarsan said the deal is an important strategy to expand to international markets.

“We aim to integrate the high production capabilities of our SMEs more dynamically with Spanish prime contractors and the global supply chain,” he said.

“This signing, carried out under the auspices of the Defense Industries Secretariat, will establish not only a commercial link between the two countries, but also a long-term bridge for technology and joint production,” he added.

Yarsan said the first concrete reflection of the cooperation will be seen at “IDA Türkiye Industrial Cooperation Days in Defense and Aerospace,” which will be held in Ankara on Oct. 14-16.

After hosting major sector players in Ankara, the cooperation will continue in Valencia with “IDA Spain Cooperation Days in Defense and Aerospace” on Sept. 22-24, 2027, he said.

The protocols support both countries’ efforts to increase the market share of their defense and aerospace ecosystems and enhance their joint production and technology cooperation capacity.

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul