Islamic countries need to combine capital reserves with Türkiye’s manufacturing strength to create globally dominant economic bloc, says head of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges

Turkish, Saudi business chambers sign deal to deepen trade, investment ties Islamic countries need to combine capital reserves with Türkiye’s manufacturing strength to create globally dominant economic bloc, says head of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges

The Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) signed a memorandum of understanding to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The agreement, signed at a gala dinner for the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) with the participation of 20 representatives and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, will establish a joint action plan to share institutional expertise, launch sectoral platforms and create a Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Joint Chamber Forum.

TOBB President Rifat Hisarciklioglu said Islamic countries need to merge their capital reserves with Türkiye's manufacturing capabilities to create a dominant global economic force, noting that the country is the region's top industrial producer with exports reaching $275 billion per year across 12,600 product categories.

He said 60% of Turkish exports go to the EU and the US, demonstrating the high quality and price competitiveness of the country's goods, while over $290 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the last 20 years reflects its strong investment climate.

Hisarciklioglu noted that Türkiye is a growing center for innovation with over 740 global firms operating within its technoparks. He called on business leaders to use the ICCD as a primary mechanism to further economic integration from North Africa to East Asia, and to lobby their governments to eliminate trade barriers, implement structural reforms and promote an environment that facilitates cross-border entrepreneurship.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul