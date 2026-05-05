Baykar’s new loitering munitions, Aselsan and Kayaci Defense’s kamikaze sea vehicles, ROKETSAN’s new missile systems, among 1st-day highlights

Turkish defense firms unveil cutting-edge missiles, kamikaze drones, sea systems at SAHA 2026 Baykar’s new loitering munitions, Aselsan and Kayaci Defense’s kamikaze sea vehicles, ROKETSAN’s new missile systems, among 1st-day highlights

Türkiye's defense industry unveiled a series of new missiles, unmanned, naval, and space systems on the first day of SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, underlining the country’s growing focus on long-range strike, autonomous warfare, and cost-effective precision systems.

SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, organized by SAHA Istanbul with Anadolu as its global communications partner, concluded its first day at the Istanbul Expo Center and will host visitors until May 9.

Baykar showcases K2, Mızrak, Sivrisinek



Baykar, the drone giant, introduced three strategic products for the first time: the K2 Kamikaze UAV and the Mizrak and Sivrisinek smart loitering munitions.

K2, described as the largest in its class, has a payload capacity of over 200 kilograms and is designed for swarm operations in dense electronic warfare environments.

Mizrak has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and a payload capacity of over 40 kilograms, while Sivrisinek combines reconnaissance and strike missions for tactical operations.

Baykar also displayed Bayraktar KIZILELMA, Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3, Bayraktar AKINCI, KEMANKES 1, and KEMANKES 2 mini smart cruise missiles, and several domestically developed electro-optical systems.

Kamikaze sea vehicles enter stage

Kayaci Defense unveiled CELLAT, an autonomous kamikaze unmanned surface vessel developed for maritime security missions.

CELLAT can reach speeds of nearly 50 knots, has a range of 450 nautical miles, and can carry a 500-kilogram payload. Kayaci Defense Chairman Hakan Kayaci said the system could become mission-ready within two months after larger tests.

Defense giant Aselsan introduced KILIC, Türkiye’s first kamikaze autonomous underwater vehicle, and TUFAN, a kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle.

Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu said the systems would strengthen the navy, while Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol said more cost-effective deterrent systems are becoming central to future warfare.

KILIC is designed to detect and destroy naval targets with low detectability, while TUFAN can carry a high-explosive warhead, operate in swarms, and perform reconnaissance, surveillance, and strike missions.

Roketsan introduces 4 new systems

Defense giant Roketsan introduced four systems: NESTER, CIRIT Anti-UAV, CIDA, and a mini cruise missile.

NESTER is designed for precision strikes with minimum collateral damage, while CIRIT Anti-UAV can neutralize drones at ranges of up to 8 kilometers.

CIDA, the newest member of ROKETSAN’s anti-tank missile family, will have a range of 35 kilometers from land platforms and 55 kilometers from helicopters, according to ROKETSAN General Manager Murat Ikinci.

The company’s new mini cruise missile has a range of 250 kilometers and is designed as a cost-effective strike system.

BMC, SPACROL showcase land and space systems

BMC unveiled PAMIR 4x4, a new load and personnel carrier capable of reaching 120 kilometers per hour with a range of 600 kilometers.

In the space segment, SPACROL introduced SACSTOR, a domestically developed satellite attitude simulator that allows CubeSats to simulate space-like movement on Earth and can also be used for rockets and UAVs.