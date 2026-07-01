Turkish defense exports near $11B as sales to NATO allies accelerate NATO members account for 57.3% of sector’s total exports

Sector’s export value per kilogram reaches nearly 40 times Türkiye’s overall average

Turkish defense and aerospace industry exports to NATO countries have risen sharply over the past year, underlining the sector’s growing role in Türkiye’s trade with allied nations.

Ahead of next week’s NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara, data compiled by Anadolu showed a notable increase in the sector’s overseas sales.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports jumped 47.1% year-on-year in the 12 months from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026, reaching $10.9 billion, up strongly from $7.4 billion in the previous 12-month period.

NATO allies lead exports

During the period, Turkish defense and aerospace products were exported to 178 countries, with NATO members forming the largest share of the sector’s foreign sales.

Exports to NATO countries reached $6.2 billion, accounting for 57.3% of the sector’s total exports.

The top three destinations for Turkish defense and aerospace exports were also NATO allies, reflecting Türkiye’s expanding defense industry cooperation within the alliance.

The rise in exports was supported by international contacts, bilateral meetings, and defense industry diplomacy carried out under the coordination of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat.

These efforts increased the visibility of Turkish companies in foreign markets and helped create new cooperation and export opportunities.

Türkiye has strengthened its position not only as a supplier of defense products, but also as a country developing technology, establishing joint production models, and building long-term cooperation with allies.

High value-added exports

The sector’s growth was also reflected in the high value-added nature of its exports.

The export value per kilogram in Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry stood at $65.16.

Compared with Türkiye’s overall average export value of $1.62 per kilogram, the sector generated nearly 40 times higher value per kilogram, making a significant contribution to the country’s economy.

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul